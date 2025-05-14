SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved diner is back in business after a bad crash on a busy Shrewsbury road.

Surveillance video shows an SUV running a red light, crash into a red truck, and then back right into the diner.

Inside, Christina Gonzalez was closing up for the day.

“The whole building shook,” said Gonzalez, who is co-owner of Brody’s Diner. “I was like ‘what’s going on?’ I was like, ‘why isn’t she stopping, why isn’t she stopping?’ And all of the sudden she’s into the building.”

Glass flew everywhere. The impact was so strong, the booths moved.

Regulars were upset when they heard what happened.

“We come here probably once a week,” customer Dale O’Connell said. “I felt so bad, what if somebody was sitting in that spot?”

If someone was sitting in one particular booth, Gonzalez knows it would have been a much different story.

“My first thing was, ‘is everybody okay?’ and when it was, I went out to check on [the driver],” said Gonzalez.

The driver was okay. Police say she was issued a red light citation.

Gonzalez’s second thought was that weekend’s Mother’s Day rush.

“Mother’s day is our busiest day of the year,” said Gonzalez. “When I saw everything, I was like, ‘what are we going to do, it’s our busiest weekend of the year.'”

They were forced to close for five days, and she’s now hoping the community will help them make a comeback.

“We have a group of customers, about 10 who come in every single day, Monday through Sunday,” said Gonzalez. “I am very grateful for our customers, if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be here.”

