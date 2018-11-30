Shrewsbury fire crews battle 2 blazes in less than an hour

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Shrewsbury firefighters battled two fires in less than an hour on Friday.

Crews responding to a reported vehicle fire in the area of Memorial Drive between Gold Street and Hyde Farm Road about 9:54 a.m. found a 10-wheel dump truck with a fire burning inside the cab of the vehicle, according to the Shrewsbury Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and an on-scene investigation indicated that the fire was electrical in nature and originated underneath the vehicle’s dashboard.

There were no reported injuries.

Then, about 10:41 a.m., firefighters responding to a reported building fire in the area of 37 Westwood Drive saw smoke showing from two vents on the home’s roof and extinguished a small fire that had broken out in the insulation in the attic.

Everyone in the house got out safely, and the residents were able to return to the home.

“Today’s responses show just how unpredictable firefighting can be on any given day,” Shrewsbury Fire Chief James Vuona said in a statement. “I want to commend all of our firefighters for their prompt and efficient responses to both of these fires despite such a short window of time in between incidents.”

