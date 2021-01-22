SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Shrewsbury Fire Department jumped into action when a dog fell through ice Friday morning.

One firefighter could be seen trudging through the icy water to rescue the pup while another firefighter stood on a hovercraft with a rope, ready to pull them onboard.

The dog made it onto the hovercraft.

Its condition has not been released.

