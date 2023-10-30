SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A mentor for Shrewsbury High School was charged Monday in connection to child pornography charges, federal prosecutors announced.

Brian Lingard, 60, of Shrewsbury, allegedly possessed and transported child pornography when earlier this month, he flew from Paris to Boston. Investigators found child sexual abuse material on his phone, including 23 images depicting children under the age of 10, prosecutors allege. Investigators also said they found videos of girls as young as 3 years old.

His phone also contained multiple pictures taken surreptitiously of fully clothed girls’ buttocks in what appears to be a school setting, allegedly in Shrewsbury High School according to GPS data. Lingard was the mentor for the Shrewsbury High School Robotics Team as a volunteer since 2013, the superintendent of Shrewsbury Public Schools said in a statement.

Superintendent Joe Sawyer also noted that Lingard passed all background checks and never accessed the school’s technology system.

“While the U.S. Attorney’s Office indicates that these images are not considered child pornography and are not part of the criminal charges, this information is deeply disturbing nonetheless,” Sawyer wrote to families in a statement. “Our school district will continue to communicate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding these criminal charges and ongoing investigation, and we will provide any necessary information and support as necessary in the days ahead. “

Devices at Lingard’s home also “revealed an additional collection of alleged CSAM,” according to the office of the Acting United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

Lingard faces up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)