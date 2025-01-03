WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Shrewsbury mailman is being hailed as a hero after he jumped into action to stop a house fire.

That mailman was on his route when he saw a burning trash can next to a home.

He moved the barrel away and poured water onto the house to put the fire out.

The fire department said that without his actions the family could have lost their home.

