AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Shrewsbury man is facing an indecent assault and battery charge following an alleged incident at a spa in Auburn on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls from Health Spa on Southbridge Street learned that a customer had paid to receive a massage and then forced the masseur to touch him inappropriately, according to police.

Guangyo Gao, 22, was arrested on a charge of Indecent Assault and Battery of a Person Over 14.

No additional information was immediately available.

