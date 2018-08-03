WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Shrewsbury man arrested in connection with the suspicious death of a woman in Worcester is set to face a judge Friday.

Joseph Dalrymple, 33, faces a strangulation or suffocation charge in connection with the death of 38-year-old Marlene Bleu, Worcester police announced Thursday.

Bleu was found face down in the water near Coburn Avenue and Bridle Path around Lake Park Saturday morning.

Investigators say she had been going to Lake Park a lot over the past several months.

Before Dalrymple’s arrest, police had been looking for anyone who knew Bleu or saw her car leading up to the day she was found dead.

A cause of death is pending from the medical examiner’s office.

