Shrewsbury man arrested in connection with suspicious Worcester death

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a suspicious death in Shrewsbury, officials say.

Joseph Dalrymple, 33, of Shrewsbury, was arrested in connection with the death of Marlene Bleu, according to a post Thursday on the Worcester Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police say Bleu was discovered July 28 face down in the water near Coburn Avenue and Bridle Path. A cause of death is pending from the Medical Examiner’s office.

Dalrymple has been charged with strangulation or suffocation and will be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

