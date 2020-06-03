WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester County grand jury indicted a Shrewsbury man in connection with the death of a Worcester man who he admitted to attacking, officials said.

Tony Sacco, 39, is set to be arraigned at a later date in Worcester Superior Court on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 58-year-old John Riordan, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Sacco allegedly admitted to pulling Riordan off his bed inside his Worcester home and striking him several times in May of 2019.

Sacco returned the next morning to find Riordan unresponsive and called police, the DA’s office said.

He had initially been charged with aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Sacco was held on $50,000 bail after his arraignment in Central District Court on May 28, 2019.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)