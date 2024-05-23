SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Shrewsbury man reunited Wednesday with the first responders who saved his life when he had a heart attack last year.

In July, Andy MacIsaac suffered a heart attack at his home. Police body camera footage shows emergency crews entering his home after he went into cardiac arrest. First responders spent 30 minutes doing CPR to get MacIsaac’s heart beating again.

“I want to say thank you very much to all of you for everything that you do every day,” MacIsaac said to the first responders Wednesday. “I am blessed, my family’s blessed, and I will never be able to say thank you enough for what you have done.”

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. presented a team award to the 12 first responders who assisted MacIsaac in those critical moments.

“It’s because of them, and maybe a little help from God, that Andy’s alive today. Their quick actions and teamwork surely saved his life,” Early said. “If not for them, the outcome could’ve been tragically different.”

MacIsaac has since gone back to work and he said he’s now living life with a renewed sense of gratitude.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)