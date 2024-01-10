The roof of a mobile home in Shrewsbury collapsed Wednesday morning, resulting in what the fire chief described as a “total loss”.

Shrewsbury officials were called to the scene on Hartford Turnpike at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday where the snow from the weekend storm, paired with new rainfall, caused a structural collapse of a mobile home’s roof.

The resident of the home was staying with relatives at the time and found out about the collapse when police were called.

She said she was able to rescue her cat from the mobile home, but has yet to be able to get any of her belongings is concerned she may have lost everything.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)