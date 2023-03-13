SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Shrewsbury are asking for the public’s help as they track down the owners of a dog found tied to a bench near a shopping plaza over the weekend.

On their Facebook page, the Shrewsbury Police Department shared a photo of the dog found in the area of 1000 Boston Turnpike on Sunday morning, near the Christmas Tree Shops.

According to the department, the dog had been tied to a bench by his leash, with his owner reportedly seen leaving the area in a taxi cab.

The dog, appearing to be a German Shepherd, was described as being neutered and wearing a black collar with a chain leash, and having no microchip.

“If this dog looks familiar or if any information is known about its owner please contact the Shrewsbury Police Department at 508-845-4681 or Shrewsbury Animal Control at 508-841-8421,” the department’s Facebook page stated.

In the meantime, police said the dog is being held at the Worcester Animal Rescue League and is currently not available for adoption.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)