SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Shrewsbury Police Department is requesting the public’s help as it works to identify a suspect connected to multiple identity theft and larceny cases involving local banks.

The police department shared several images of the individual over the weekend as they investigate what authorities are calling “multiple identity theft and larceny cases that occurred at UniBank and Rockland Trust.”

“The suspect is observed wearing the same baby blue long sleeve shirt, and aqua blue scaly cap with sunglasses on top during each incident,” the department stated on Facebook, adding that the suspect also appeared to carry a fake Connecticut state driver’s license.

Image provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department

Authorities said “multiple incidents” have not only occurred in Shrewsbury, but also other areas that include Worcester, Milford, Grafton, Quincy, and Braintree.

Further details on the incidents themselves were not released.

Anyone with information on the individual seen in the images is asked to contact Detective Christopher Abbascia at cabbascia@pd.shrewsburyma.gov or call (508) 841-8485.

