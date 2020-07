SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Shrewsbury’s new police chief wasn’t able to be sworn in Monday, because he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The town manager confirmed Chief Kevin Anderson couldn’t start as planned because of the test.

Anderson said he is feeling fine and has not shown any symptoms.

