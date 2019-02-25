Shrewsbury police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Route 9

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Shrewsbury are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 9 in front of Domino’s Pizza on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian on Boston Turnpike about 7:15 p.m. found a person on the ground suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Shrewsbury Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, later died at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

The driver stayed at the scene and is said to be cooperating with police.

The highway was closed for about four hours while police worked at the scene.

No charges have been filed.

The Worcester Country District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation.

