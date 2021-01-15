SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into an unattended death in Shrewsbury Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a man laying on the ground in the area of 222 Maple Ave. around 6:30 a.m., which prompted the unattended death investigation, according to Shrewsbury police.

Residents are being advised that this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to any other members of the community related to this investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)