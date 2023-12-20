SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Shrewsbury say they are working to identify a male suspect sought in connection with a string of breaking and entering cases.

Sharing several photos on its Facebook page, the Shrewsbury Police Department said the individual seen on surveillance cameras appeared to be involved in multiple B&E and attempted B&E cases that happened Tuesday around the north section of Boylston Street near Colonial Drive, and Barnard Street.

“We also ask residents who live in that area to please review any security camera footage they may have on their property,” Shrewsbury PD stated on Facebook. “If you observe this man, this vehicle, or any other suspicious persons or activity this afternoon, please notify us.”

Anyone with information on the incidents or suspect is asked to contact Shrewsbury Police Detective Kyle Amato at 508-841-8457, or at kamato@pd.shrewsburyma.gov.

