SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Shrewsbury police officers and two other people were taken to the hospital on Saturday after a multi-vehicle rollover crash, officials said.

The cruiser were responding to assist with another incident with its lights and sirens activated around 12:55 p.m. when it was involved in a crash with a 2020 Subaru Outback on Oak Street, according to police.

As a result of the collision, the cruiser rolled over and came to rest on its roof. Both officers were able to exit the cruiser and were transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. There were three occupants of the Subaru, two of whom were also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (CEMLEC) crash reconstruction team responded to the scene with several officers from surrounding communities. The crash remains under investigation by the CEMLEC reconstruction team.

