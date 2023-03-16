SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Shrewsbury police announced an investigation Thursday following a report of a suspicious man who they said posed as an Uber driver to try to pick up children at a bus stop.

Police said the incident happened Wednesday morning at a bus stop at the Shrewsbury Commons when a man described as a Hispanic male in his late 30s to 40s driving a black sedan approached a group of students and told them their parents called them an Uber to go to school.

Police said the man drove away after none of the students got into the vehicle.

The incident remained under investigation as of Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said they will be increasing their police presence in the area.

Police also urged parents to remind children to never get into a vehicle with a stranger.

Police asked anyone with information on this incident to call Officer Shawn Valliere at 508-841-8435.

