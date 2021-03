SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Shrewsbury are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a home Friday night.

Authorities say the driver hit a parked car then ricocheted into a home on Hartford Turnpike.

Witnesses say that driver exited the vehicle and took off on foot.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

