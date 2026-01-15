LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who is employed within the Shrewsbury Public School system was arrested Thursday and faces child sexual abuse material charges, according to Lunenberg and Shrewsbury police.

Aiden York-Wallach, 19, of Lunenburg, was arrested by Lunenburg police at his home following an investigation by Lunenburg Police, the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the United States Secret Service, and the New England Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory.

He is charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Dissemination of Visual Material of a Child in a State of Nudity or Sexual Conduct Thursday.

Joe Sawyer, the Superintendent of Shrewsbury Public Schools, said York-Wallach is an ABA technician paraeducator at Sherwood Middle School who also worked in the Extended School Care programs at Sherwood, Beal School, and Spring Street School, in the Summer Enrichment and Special Education Extended Year programs, and the Unified athletics and social club at the middle schools.

Sawyer said Lunenberg police informed him that the charges are not connected to any Shrewsbury student, and they are working closely with police during the investigation.

Sawyer said York-Wallach was immediately placed on leave and his access to all school buildings was revoked after his arrest. He said York-Wallach had no criminal record when he was hired.

Jodi Fortuna, the Superintendent of Lunenburg Public Schools, said York-Wallach also worked in their ELC for six months under the supervision of their high school STEP Program. Fortuna said according to the director, during that time, he was never left alone with students. After that, Fortuna said York-Wallach worked in their Extended Day Program until June 2024.

Lunenberg police said there is no evidence that York-Wallach engaged in illegal activity involving any Lunenberg students while he was employed there.

Fortuna said the district is cooperating with Lunenburg police and the District Attorney’s office while the investigation continues.

York-Wallach is expected to be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court.

Anyone who believes their child may have been affected or has information that may be relevant are encouraged them to contact the Shrewsbury Police Department at 508-845-1212 or the Massachusetts Child-at-Risk Hotline at 1-800-792-5200.

