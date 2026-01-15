LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who is employed within the Shrewsbury Public School system was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Dissemination of Visual Material of a Child in a State of Nudity or Sexual Conduct Thursday.

Aiden York, 19, of Lunenburg, was arrested by Lunenburg police at his home following an investigation by Lunenburg Police, the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the United States Secret Service, and the New England Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory.

Shrewsbury police said they are aware of the arrest, and are working closely with Shrewsbury Public Schools to ensure a complete investigation.

York is expected to be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court.

Anyone who believes their child may have been affected or has information that may be relevant are encouraged them to contact the Shrewsbury Police Department at 508-845-1212 or the Massachusetts Child-at-Risk Hotline at 1-800-792-5200.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

