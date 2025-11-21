SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Citing safety concerns, Shrewsbury Public Schools is banning some e-bikes, motorized bikes, and motorized scooters on school campuses, a decision that has students and parents talking.

Parent Jennifer Benger said, “I was really thankful. Honestly, I’ve seen the kids a lot on the school grounds, especially during sports pickup when there’s a lot of traffic and they’re just weaving in and out of cars. They’re not looking.”

Benger, who has three kids who attend school in Shrewsbury, says the ban is a step in the right direction.

“I don’t want Shrewsbury to have go through a serious tragedy and a loss of life before we’re putting more restrictions on to make it safer for younger kids,” she said.

In announcing the ban earlier this month, the district’s superintendent said, “I, along with other school leaders, have become increasingly concerned about the potential for serious injury or worse due to e-bikes’ speed, difficulty for drivers to see and avoid them, and heightened risk of accidents to riders, pedestrians, and vehicles.”

But not everyone thinks the ban is fair.

Killian Madden, who owns an e-bike store in nearby Worcester said the ban is only a band-aid.

“These devices e-bikes are only to get more popular and those students that have them. They still have them,” he said. “So I want to be able to personally in my business take a more active role but also have a partnership with the schools to educate the students on good rider behavior.”

The district’s ban does not apply to bikes that have pedal assist.

