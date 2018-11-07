Shrewsbury woman accused of securities fraud and money laundering

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Shrewsbury woman faced a judge Wednesday, facing charges of securities fraud and money laundering, officials say.

Between December 2015 and November 2017, Jessica M. Teixeira, 41, defrauded two New Hampshire investors by selling them a series of securities that were supposedly guaranteed and would generate high rates of return, according to United States Attorney Scott W. Murray.

Teixeira allegedly represented herself as a solicitor of high-yield investment funds with connections to investment groups raising funds associated with domestic and foreign real estate developments, who solicited financing through private investors rather than banks, officials say.

The indictment alleges that Teixeira’s claims to be connected to high-level investment groups were false, the investment contracts and notes she sold were worthless and generated no returns, and Teixeira would simply convert the invested funds to her own personal use and benefit, without returning any of the invested funds, officials say.

In total, the defendant allegedly obtained approximately $296,250 from the two investors.

The court scheduled a trial in Teixeira’s case for Dec. 11, 2018.

“This investigation is another example of the FBI’s efforts to protect the integrity and transparency of the financial markets. Working with our law enforcement partners, we will pursue those who are motivated by greed and personal enrichment by defrauding investors, destroying the financial security of hard-working individuals within our communities,” said Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)