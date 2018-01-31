Shrewsbury woman starstruck by Beyonce in viral photo at NYC hotel

SHREWSBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — A Shrewsbury woman’s shocked reaction at encountering Beyonce at a New York City hotel has gone viral on the singer’s Instagram.

Susan Monaghan was staying at the Sheraton hotel in Times Square for her granddaughter’s gymnastics meet. The hotel happened to be the same place where a pre-party was being held before the Grammys. As Monaghan got off the elevator to take a nap in her room, she saw Beyonce walk past her with her husband Jay-Z.

“I couldn’t speak, I was in awe,” said Monaghan. “And all I could say to her was, no one’s going to believe this. All she did to me was she smiled at me.”

Monaghan said she was very touched that Beyonce smiled at her.

“I felt like an angel hugged me,” said Monaghan.

A photographer snapped a photo of Beyonce and Jay-Z with Monaghan off to the side, looking starstruck. When Beyonce posted the picture to her Instagram, the photo quickly went viral.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)