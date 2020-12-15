BOSTON (WHDH) - As doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine begin to arrive at hospitals and state public health labs, nearly every hospital in Massachusetts is waiting for its allotment either directly from Pfizer and the federal government or from the state Department of Public Health.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said last week and again Monday that 74 of 76 hospitals in Massachusetts will get some vaccine doses as part of the initial distribution.

“And in case anyone wants to know who the two hospitals who are not in this first round, they are the two Shriners” Hospitals for Children in Springfield and Boston, Sudders said Monday during a call to detail the state’s vaccine distribution plans with outside stakeholder groups. “They elected to opt out of this first round.”

The Pfizer vaccine received emergency use authorization late last week, but the vaccine has not yet been authorized for use in children under the age of 16.

