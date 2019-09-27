‘Shut them down’: Frustrated Lawrence residents in disbelief after Columbia Gas replacement line springs leak

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Frightened and frustrated residents in Lawrence are calling for Columbia Gas to be kicked out of the Merrimack Valley after a second high-pressure gas leak in a twelve-month span forced hundreds of residents from their homes early Friday morning.

RELATED: Red Cross opens reception center for residents affected by Lawrence gas leak

The embattled utility company shut off service to about 150 homes and businesses in the area of South Broadway and Salem Street around 3 a.m. after a gas line that was replaced following the 2018 disaster began leaking, officials said.

“This morning I get up, put the news on, and see this going on again. I have an 84-year-old mother with dementia at home. We did this the last time,” one disgruntled resident told 7’s Steve Cooper. “There is no excuse for this. Someone is not doing their job right. As far as I’m concerned, Columbia gas should be see-ya-later, bye. Shut them down, get a new company in Lawrence. We do not have to do this. We are taxpayers. We do not have to live like this.”

Crews have since isolated and ventilated the leak before anything tragic, such as a fire or explosion, could happen, a fire official said.

Nearly 1,500 residents are now without power. Two schools in the area were also closed due to the outage.

This gas leak comes just over a year after the Merrimack Valley gas disaster, which left one dead, dozens injured and more than 100 structures destroyed or damaged throughout Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

The series of explosions and fires on Sept. 13, 2018, had been caused by a gas line that became overpressurized during a routine replacement of old cast iron pipelines.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)