BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the MBTA’s Orange Line will hit a month-long pause in six days as commuters continue to brace for the shutdown.

The MBTA announced the Orange Line will be closed from August 19 through September 19 for repair work, in response to an investigation by the Federal Transportation Authority that slammed the T for delaying maintenance work needed to keep the system running.

On a busy Saturday, rail riders told 7NEWS they were annoyed by the shutdown, but that they were happy the MBTA is addressing issues that had been plaguing the service.

Matt Smolensky, who uses the T often, told 7NEWS he is ready for the big change.

“It’s a shame that is has to come to this, but if this is the way to fix it, then I say just rip the Band-Aid off,” Smolensky said.

On Friday, the MBTA released a “Rider’s Guide to Planning Ahead,” outlining alternative travel options for Orange Line riders that included more details on the shuttle bus replacement services as well as accessible vans.

A fleet of shuttle buses are slated to replace service at 20 closed Orange Line stations, while Commuter Rail changes accommodate some riders, stopping at Oak Grove, Malden Center and North Station, as well as Forest Hills, Ruggles and South Station.

Ahead of the shutdown, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also announced the city has partnered with Bluebikes to provide free ride passes for commuters and travelers during the hiatus in train service. The bike share passes will be available to anyone and provide an unlimited number of free 45-minute trips. Passes will be available at bluebikes.com or in the Bluebikes mobile app.

Boston city officials also announced that the city will implement “pop-up” bike lanes on Columbus Avenue, Stuart Street and Boylston Street. The lanes will be separated from vehicle traffic by barrels. In addition, officials are planning bus priority lanes in several key areas around the city.

And as 7NEWS previously reported, the Orange Line will not be the only rail service needing lengthy closures. MBTA officials said a portion of the Green Line needs to close between August 22 and September 18 to allow for the demolition of the privately owned Government Center Garage, as well as for work on the new Medford Branch of the GLX.

The extension was set to open this summer, but has been pushed back to late November.

