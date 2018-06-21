Shutesbury firefighters threaten to resign if fire chief does not get a raise

SHUTESBURY, Mass. (WHDH) A group of firefighters in western Massachusetts are threatening to resign from their positions if the town refuses the fire chief’s demands for a pay raise.

The Shutesbury fire chief claims that he has not been properly compensated for the new responsibilities that the town has placed on him.

He has given town officials until the end of July to agree to his pay raise or else everyone will walk off the job.

As of right now, he is the only full-time salaried position.

