Shuttle bus driver finds $8k in a purse in Cambridge, returns it to owner

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A shuttle bus driver who found a purse on a Cambridge sidewalk earlier this week is being hailed by his company for helping a family avoid a “vacation disaster” when he returned the pocketbook, which contained $8,000 cash, airline tickets, and credit cards.

Mark Trocchio, a driver for TransAction Corporate Shuttles, noticed the purse when he stopped to get a coffee earlier this week, according to a blog post on the company’s website. After retrieving the bag and looking for an ID, Trocchio said he noticed its owner, Tina, frantically searching for the item with her kids.

“Originally from East Boston, Tina has been saving since her kids were born to bring them back to her hometown one day,” the company wrote in the post. “When Mark returned her bag, she was understandably very grateful. Tina said to her children that ‘this was a good example of what being a Bostonian is all about.'”

In a statement, TransAction’s President and CEO Cindy Frene said, “I’m ecstatic to hear that one of our employees did the right thing and exemplified our values. I’m incredibly proud to say Mark works for us.”

