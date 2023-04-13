REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are replacing Blue Line service Thursday morning as crews work to repair overhead wires near Revere Beach.

The power outage is expected to last through the morning rush, according to the MBTA. Train service is affected between Wonderland and Orient Heights.

The T is encouraging riders to use the East Boston Ferry until work is complete.

