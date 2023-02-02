BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses replaced Green Line B Branch service between Washington Street and Babcock Street Thursday night after an incident involving a train.

Transit police said a man wearing a backpack was standing too close to the tracks near the Griggs Street Green Line stop when a trolley brushed him. The man fell onto two women, according to police.

Police said all were checked on scene and appeared to be OK.

The T announced the disruption just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

