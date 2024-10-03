CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are again replacing trains on Green Line extension as derailment investigation continues

Federal investigators were at the scene of Tuesday’s Green Line derailment Wednesday, combing through the site while commuters dealt with the ripple effects of the derailment.

Several Green Line cars came off the track near Lechmere station Tuesday afternoon. Fifty people were on board the train at the time. MBTA officials said seven were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

One rider described the moment of impact and voiced frustration over how the MBTA handled the incident.

“People started screaming,” said train passenger Zhara Saifee. “It was extremely bumpy. It felt like up and down bumps. I was holding on for dear life.”

Saifee said passengers were thrown out of their seats as the train jumped the track.

With smoke in the train, Saifee said she and another person held train doors open to help passengers escape.

“It was very clear people had inhaled smoke,” Saifee said. “There was smoke on people’s faces.”

Less than two years after the full Green Line Extension first brought service to Medford, Gov. Maura Healey addressed Tuesday’s derailment and said the track did not appear to be to blame.

“When we came in as an administration, we had to redo the Green Line Extension because it wasn’t done correctly the first time,” she said. “We redid that and that rail is good.”

While investigators examined the aftermath of the derailment, Healey acknowledged the shock of what passengers went through.

“I can imagine the horror with that incident and I’m really sorry that people were injured,” she said.

The MBTA previously apologized to commuters, saying “We are committed to thoroughly investigating this matter to ensure this does not happen again.”

