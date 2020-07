MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Shuttle buses will be replacing Orange Line service between Oak Grove and Wellington until further notice.

A tree came crashing down on the tracks near Malden Center during the evening commute Wednesday night.

Orange Line Update: Shuttle buses continue to replace Orange Line service between Oak Grove and Wellington due to a downed tree near Malden Center. https://t.co/uNORQOSdKy pic.twitter.com/w4IfylVc1C — MBTA (@MBTA) July 29, 2020

There were no reported injuries.

It is unclear when regular service will resume.

