BOSTON (WHDH) - A portion of the Green Line is being replaced by shuttle buses Thursday morning after a train accident the previous night, causing a slower morning commute for T riders.

The buses will operate between the Park Street and Lechmere Stations as T service remains suspended between Park Street and North Station. MBTA officials have advised riders to take the Orange Line if possible. The Blue Line is also impacted– those trains will bypass Government Center, and riders are advised to use the Bowdoin or State Street stops instead.

The Green Line crash happened around 9:30 Wednesday night, when two trains side-swiped each other. MBTA officials said that the trains emerged out of different tunnels at the Government Center stop. Both trains derailed, and four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Boston Emergency Medical Services. The cause of the accident remains unclear.

The MBTA is looking to fix issues like this in the future, and recently announced a new project called the Green Line Protection System. The MBTA is slated to begin work on the project next month. The goal is to change equipment to avoid train-on-train collisions, and add red light signal protection and speed enforcement. That system is expected to be fully installed by 2023.

