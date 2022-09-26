QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are replacing service between Quincy Center and JFK/UMass Stations due to police activity near Wollaston Station.

Red Line Braintree Branch Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between JFK/UMass and Braintree due to police activity near Wollaston. Please expect delays while shuttles are dispatched. — MBTA (@MBTA) September 26, 2022

Officials said at approximately 6:00 a.m. the operator of a Red Line train reported observing two individuals on the northbound Red Line track, just north of Wollaston Station. Emergency personnel responded and found a man and woman, both deceased. Officials said while MBTA Transit Police and the Norfolk County DA’s office are working to determine why the individuals were on the tracks, preliminary investigation indicates the people had not been struck by a train.

Red Line service is being replaced by shuttle buses between Quincy Center and JFK/UMass Stations while the investigation advances.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)