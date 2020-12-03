Shuttle buses replace regular Orange Line service after reports of person under train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses temporarily replaced regular Orange Line service between Noth Station and Jackson Square after a person was found underneath a train on Massachusetts Avenue.

There was no word on the condition of the person.

The MBTA posted the update on their Twitter account around 2:30 p.m.

Riders should expect delays.

Shuttle buses replacing Orange Line service between North Station and Jackson Square while we respond to a person under a train at Mass Ave. Please expect delays as buses are sent. — MBTA (@MBTA) December 3, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)