Shuttle buses replace regular Orange Line service after reports of person under train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses temporarily replaced regular Orange Line service between Noth Station and Jackson Square after a person was found underneath a train on Massachusetts Avenue.

There was no word on the condition of the person.

The MBTA posted the update on their Twitter account around 2:30 p.m.

Riders should expect delays.

 

 

