BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses replaced service on part of the MBTA’s Green Line B branch Wednesday afternoon due to a problem with overhead wires near Boston College.

The T said in a social media post around 3:30 p.m. that buses were replacing service between the Babcock Street and Boston College stations while personnel addressed the wire problem.

Shuttle buses were still in use shortly before 4:30 p.m., with the T telling riders to expect delays of about 10 minutes.

The T said riders may also use the Green Line C Branch for alternate service.

