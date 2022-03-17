BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA says shuttle buses will be replacing trains on a busy stretch of the Green Line due to power problems Thursday night.

As St. Patrick’s Day came to a close in Boston, many people found themselves stuck on the T.

The buses are replacing service at Copley, Hynes, Kenmore, St. Marys Street, and Fenway for an indeterminate amount of time.

People are now waiting for shuttle services here at Kenmore’s T stop. There will be no Green Line service until the power problem is fixed. @7News pic.twitter.com/Bem0DIpHLW — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) March 18, 2022

Riders are urged to seek alternate routes home.

So far, the cause of the power problems has not been made public.

