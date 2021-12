BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses replaced B branch service on the Green Line after a car crash on the trolley tracks Saturday night, officials said.

The buses ran between Washington Street and Babcock Street.

The crash blocked the tracks at Allston Street. No other information was immediately available.

