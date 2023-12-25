BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses replaced trains between some MBTA Red Line stops Monday due to fire department and power department activity on tracks, the T said.

The MBTA announced disruptions in a series of posts on X, first reporting delays of approximately 15 minutes “due to reports of smoke” near Shawmut station around 11:45 a.m.

The T in an update said shuttle buses were continuing to replace trains between Ashmont and JFK/UMass stations as of around 2:30 p.m. while power department crews inspected affected areas.

The T in a separate incident reported disruptions on the Mattapan Trolley beginning around 1:45 p.m. due to power department activity on tracks.

Officials said shuttle buses were still replacing trains in the area as of around 2:30 p.m.

While the T did not share further information on either of the disruptions impacting Red Line service Monday, fire crews were spotted at work around Shawmut station.

The T has advised riders to expect delays.

