BOSTON (WHDH) -  A water main break in Dorchester flooded streets near the Ashmont MBTA station Tuesday evening, prompting shuttle buses to replace T service to the area into the Wednesday morning commute.

Crews worked to fix the water main, which created a hole in the ground in Peabody Square, into Wednesday morning. The flooding began around 5 p.m., with water gushing uphill due to high pressure.

Service resumed on the Ashmont line just before 7:30 a.m., but not before impacting riders’ commute during two separate rush hours.

https://twitter.com/MBTA/status/1836365052196110750

“I leave an hour and a half to two hours early everyday because of the Red Line,” one commuter told 7News. “There’s always gonna be something. I know they can’t help this, but- I live on the Braintree line and bus here already, because that line already regularly is messed up, and it’s not as bad from Ashmont.”

