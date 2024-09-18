BOSTON (WHDH) - A water main break in Dorchester flooded streets near the Ashmont MBTA station Tuesday evening, prompting shuttle buses to replace T service to the area into the Wednesday morning commute.

Crews worked to fix the water main, which created a hole in the ground in Peabody Square, into Wednesday morning. The flooding began around 5 p.m., with water gushing uphill due to high pressure.

Service resumed on the Ashmont line just before 7:30 a.m., but not before impacting riders’ commute during two separate rush hours.

https://twitter.com/MBTA/status/1836365052196110750

Red Line Update: Braintree Branch shuttles have resumed their original routing from Ashmont. https://t.co/XNSq2YSzUp — MBTA (@MBTA) September 18, 2024

“I leave an hour and a half to two hours early everyday because of the Red Line,” one commuter told 7News. “There’s always gonna be something. I know they can’t help this, but- I live on the Braintree line and bus here already, because that line already regularly is messed up, and it’s not as bad from Ashmont.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)