CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven passengers were taken to the hospital after an MBTA Green Line train derailed near the Lechmere station Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

At 5 p.m., the MBTA announced in an X post that shuttle buses were replacing train service between North Station and Medford/Tufts due to the incident.

Several people were evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to an X post from the Cambridge Fire Department. Seven people were taken to local hospitals, the department said.

“I saw two people with neck braces on over there in the stretcher,” said commuter Arianna Landnie. “It was scary — I use the train all the time. Just think about it, that could’ve been me. Scary.”

Around 50 people were onboard at the time of the derailment, according to the MBTA.

The MBTA said operator error could be to blame.

“Investigation is ongoing, but preliminary indications do rule out any issues with the track structure, and right now we’re focused on the human factors involved with this incident,” Ryan Coholan, the MBTA’s chief operating officer, said at a press conference.

Fire crews disabled catenary power to the train after the incident, the fire department said.

Shuttle buses replaced train service in the area throughout the rest of the evening. Passengers were also encouraged to use the Route 87 bus as an alternate mode of transport, the MBTA said.

“I always try to walk. I walk two-and-a-half miles to work rather than take the T, because my walk is more dependable,” said commuter Brian Kernan. “I know exactly how long it’s going to take every day.”

The derailment remains under investigation by the MBTA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

“The MBTA sincerely apologizes to riders for the frustration and distress this incident has caused. We are committed to thoroughly investigating this matter to ensure this does not happen again,” the statement said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)