BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses replaced trains along part of the Green Line Monday due to a “pantograph problem,” the T said.
The T first announced issues in a post on X near 2 p.m., warning of delays due to a disabled train at Copley station.
By 3:15 p.m., the T said shuttle buses were replacing trains between Kenmore and Haymarket stations.
The T said maintenance personnel were on site dealing with the disabled train at Copley as of around 2:45 p.m.
Elsewhere, the T said B Branch was suspended between Babcock St and Government Center. E Branch service was suspended between Heath Street and Government Center.
The T urged B Branch riders to take the 57 bus to Kenmore station to access shuttle buses into the downtown area. E Branch riders should take the 39 bus to Copley station to get downtown.
No further information was immediately available.
