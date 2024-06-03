BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses replaced trains along part of the Green Line Monday due to a “pantograph problem,” the T said. 

The T first announced issues in a post on X near 2 p.m., warning of delays due to a disabled train at Copley station. 

By 3:15 p.m., the T said shuttle buses were replacing trains between Kenmore and Haymarket stations. 

The T said maintenance personnel were on site dealing with the disabled train at Copley as of around 2:45 p.m.  

Elsewhere, the T said B Branch was suspended between Babcock St and Government Center. E Branch service was suspended between Heath Street and Government Center.

The T urged B Branch riders to take the 57 bus to Kenmore station to access shuttle buses into the downtown area. E Branch riders should take the 39 bus to Copley station to get downtown.

No further information was immediately available. 

