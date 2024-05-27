BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses will replace trains along part of the Orange Line for 10 days beginning Tuesday.

Part of ongoing efforts to upgrade infrastructure along the Orange Line, this shutdown is set to run from Tuesday through June 6. During the shutdown, there will be no train service between Wellington Station and Back Bay station.

In addition to shuttle buses, the T has suggested would-be Orange Line riders use the Green Line between North Station and Copley Square, promising increased service along the Green Line over the next 10 days “to accommodate high ridership.”

This week’s Orange Line service disruption is part of a larger series of schedule changes impacting parts of the Orange Line through the end of June.

Among efforts, the T on its website says the disruptions will allow crews to replace deteriorated bridge superstructures and improve bicycle, pedestrian and transit facilities around the Maffa Way Bridge and the Mystic Avenue Bridge near the Boston, Somerville border.

The T says the disruptions will also make way for, station cleaning, lighting repairs, painting projects, and track work to remove Orange Line speed restrictions.

