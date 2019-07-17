Shuttle buses replacing Blue Line service due to power problem near Government Center

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are replacing Blue Line service between Maverick and Bowdoin stations due to a power problem near Government Center, MBTA officials said.

Cell phone video captured several passengers evacuating a Blue Line train that became stuck in a tunnel around 8 a.m.

A lot of commuters voiced their frustrations as they waited for the buses to arrive.

“As soon as I get downstairs, you know on the screen it says, ‘Shuttle Buses Only,” David Smith recalled while waiting at Government Center for a bus. “I have no idea what’s going on. The transit app says nothing about what’s happened. There’s no notification, there’s no nothing and now we’re here. Everyone’s stuck here, trapped. It’s been over I think 20 minutes and we’re still waiting on a shuttle bus.”

Commuters were told to expect delays as buses were dispatched.

Passengers are also urged to use the Silver Line between East Boston and Downtown to get to their destinations.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MBTA #BlueLine Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between Maverick and Bowdoin due to a power problem near Government Center. Passengers may also use SL3 service between East Boston and Downtown. pic.twitter.com/aVpaxw915p — MBTA (@MBTA) July 17, 2019

