BOSTON (WHDH) - The Green Line B Branch will be replaced with shuttle buses between Babcock Street and Boston College stations beginning Monday to allow for National Grid work.

The shutdown will last through the end of service on Aug. 14 so that National Grid can make repairs near the intersection of Linden Street and Commonwealth Avenue.

The free shuttle buses will make all stops between Babcock Street and Boston College.

Face coverings are required while onboard.

