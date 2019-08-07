Shuttle buses replacing Green Line service after train derails at Riverside Station

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are replacing Green Line service between Riverside and Newton Highlands stations due to a derailed train.

An inbound train with one passenger onboard derailed at Riverside Station around 6 a.m., a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.

Commuters are told to expect delays while buses are dispatched to the area.

MBTA personnel will begin the re-railing process as soon as possible, according to the spokesperson.

The cause remains under investigation.

