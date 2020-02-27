BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are replacing Green Line service between Babcock Street and Boston College stations due to a damaged piece of equipment.

A train with a damaged pantograph is being removed from the tracks near South Street, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

Crews are also inspecting the overhead wires.

Green Line B Branch Update: Shuttle buses are replacing service between Babcock Street and Boston College to remove a train with a damaged pantograph and inspect the the overhead wires near South St. The Power Department is on scene at this time. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 27, 2020

