BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are replacing Green Line service between Babcock Street and Boston College stations due to a damaged piece of equipment.
A train with a damaged pantograph is being removed from the tracks near South Street, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
Crews are also inspecting the overhead wires.
