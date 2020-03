BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are replacing Green Line service between Copley and Blandford stations due to a piece of construction equipment blocking service near Kenmore Station.

The MBTA warned commuters to expect delays as buses are dispatched to the area.

Green Line: Shuttle buses replacing Green Line service between Copley and Blandford due to a piece of construction equipment blocking service near Kenmore. Please expect delays as buses are dispatched. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 19, 2020

